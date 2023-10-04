Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander překonává očekávání úspěšným experimentem s chmelem

ByVicky Stavropoulou

4. 2023
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander překonává očekávání úspěšným experimentem s chmelem

Chandrayaan-3’s project director, P Veeramuthuvel, has revealed that the Vikram lander’s hop experiment on the Moon was not originally planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, this impromptu maneuver surpassed the mission’s goals and collected valuable data during its 14-day mission on the Moon.

During the hop experiment, the Vikram lander fired its engines, elevating itself by approximately 40 centimeters before safely landing 30 to 40 centimeters away from its original location. This successful demonstration showcased the spacecraft’s ability to take off from the Moon’s surface, paving the way for future advanced space exploration.

Prior to the onset of the lunar night, the lander and rover conducted crucial experiments and gathered vital information. Veeramuthuvel stated that the mission’s objectives were not only met but exceeded expectations. The scientific objective was completely fulfilled, leaving the team and ISRO leadership satisfied.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. After entering lunar orbit on August 5, the lander successfully touched down near the lunar South Pole on August 23. This accomplishment made India the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first to do so near the lunar South Pole.

Zdroje:
– Indie dnes

By Vicky Stavropoulou

související Post

Věda

Říjen 2023: Měsíc nebeských divů

6. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Věda

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Lander Adjusts Liftoff Time for Collision Avoidance

6. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Věda

Expedition 70 Astronauts Focus on Human Research and Spacewalk Preparation

6. 2023 Robert Andrew

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Říjen 2023: Měsíc nebeských divů

6. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Lander Adjusts Liftoff Time for Collision Avoidance

6. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Expedition 70 Astronauts Focus on Human Research and Spacewalk Preparation

6. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Nebeské zúčtování: Zatmění Slunce a Měsíce ozdobí oblohu v říjnu 2023

6. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře