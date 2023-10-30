A Closer Look at Lunar Ejecta Halos: Insights from India’s Chandrayaan-3

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission made history when the Vikram lander successfully landed on the Moon’s surface, carrying the rover Pragyan. During its descent, the Vikram lander activated its thrusters, creating a phenomenon known as an ejecta halo. This halo, formed by the ejection of lunar material from the impact site, provides valuable insights into lunar dynamics and opens up new avenues for research in lunar geology.

Understanding Ejecta Halo

Ejecta halo refers to the pattern of debris and material that surrounds a crater on the Moon’s surface after an impact event. When a meteorite or asteroid collides with the Moon, it creates a crater and excavates material, which is then ejected in all directions. This ejected material forms the distinct pattern known as the ejecta halo. The appearance and extent of the halo depend on various factors, such as the size and speed of the impacting object and the properties of the lunar surface.

Insights from ISRO’s Research

Detailed research conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shed light on the phenomenon of ejecta halo during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Using high-resolution imagery from the Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, scientists were able to map and classify the uncorrelated pixels of the ejecta halo. The analysis revealed that approximately 2.06 tonnes of lunar material were ejected over an area of 108.4 square meters during the landing event.

Significance of the Discovery

The discovery of ejecta halo provides valuable insights into the behavior of lunar materials during landing events. Studying the distribution and characteristics of ejecta halos can help scientists understand the frequency and size of impact events on the Moon over time. Additionally, the analysis of displaced lunar material can provide information about the composition of lunar soil and rocks, as well as the dynamics of regolith movement on the lunar surface.

India’s successful soft landing and the subsequent data collection through the Chandrayaan-3 mission showcase the country’s growing prowess in space exploration. As more scientific findings emerge from this mission, we can look forward to uncovering new and previously unknown details about Earth’s closest neighbor.

FAQ

What is ejecta halo?

Ejecta halo refers to the pattern of debris and material surrounding a crater on the Moon’s surface after an impact event. It is formed when material is excavated from the impact site and ejected in all directions.

How did ISRO study the ejecta halo during the Chandrayaan-3 mission?

ISRO used high-resolution imagery from the Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter to study and analyze the ejecta halo. The analysis involved mapping and classifying the uncorrelated pixels of the ejecta halo.

What insights can be gained from studying ejecta halos?

Studying ejecta halos can provide insights into the frequency and size of impact events on the Moon over time. It can also help scientists understand the behavior of lunar materials during landing events and provide information about the composition of lunar soil and rocks, as well as the dynamics of regolith movement on the lunar surface.