Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Příchozí sluneční vítr: Dopady a polární záře na obloze

ByGabriel Botha

12. 2023
Příchozí sluneční vítr: Dopady a polární záře na obloze

The Sun is about to unleash a solar wind event that will bring both challenges and celestial delights. This solar wind stream consists of a rush of charged particles traveling at a staggering speed of 500 kilometers per second. It is being emitted from a small hole in the Sun’s atmosphere and is expected to reach Earth on October 12th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning about possible radio blackouts during this period. These blackouts, ranked as minor to moderate (R1-R2), might affect communication systems relying on radio signals.

However, amidst these potential disruptions, there is an exciting phenomenon to look forward to. When the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetic field, it produces a stunning display of lights known as auroras. These vibrant shows occur around the Arctic Circle and are the result of charged particles colliding with gases in our atmosphere.

To better understand and predict solar phenomena like solar storms, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds, scientists rely on advanced technology. Solar observatories, both on the ground and in space, provide valuable information about solar activity such as eruptions, flares, and wind patterns. Spacecraft probes like NASA’s Parker Solar Probe get up close to the Sun, gathering crucial data about its outer atmosphere and the origins of solar wind. Additionally, scientists utilize advanced computer models and simulations to predict how solar wind might impact Earth’s magnetic field, enabling them to better forecast space weather.

Zdroje:
– SpaceWeather.com
– NOAA

By Gabriel Botha

související Post

Věda

Ženy preferují fyzickou sílu v krátkodobých vztazích, ale afiliativní humor pro dlouhodobý úspěch

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Věda

Průvodce bezpečným prohlížením a fotografováním prstencového zatmění Slunce

13. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Věda

Satelity ve vesmíru: Hrozba pro radioastronomii a naše spojení s vesmírem

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Ženy preferují fyzickou sílu v krátkodobých vztazích, ale afiliativní humor pro dlouhodobý úspěch

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Průvodce bezpečným prohlížením a fotografováním prstencového zatmění Slunce

13. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Satelity ve vesmíru: Hrozba pro radioastronomii a naše spojení s vesmírem

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Fluorescence používaná k měření úrovní stresu v sójových bobech vystavených ozónu

13. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře