Nová technologie fotoaparátu přináší revoluci do fotografování Měsíce pro budoucí mise na Měsíc

European astronauts and scientists are collaborating with NASA’s Artemis imagery team to develop an innovative camera that will revolutionize lunar photography for future Moon missions. The Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC) is being put to the test in the lunar-like landscapes of Lanzarote, Spain, as part of the PANGAEA training program.

PANGAEA, a program designed to prepare astronauts for upcoming lunar missions, has played a critical role in testing the capabilities of the HULC. This program allows astronauts to simulate geological exploration scenarios while using the ESA Electronic Field Book to document their work. The tool enables geology instructors to provide real-time support to the crew during their fieldwork.

The HULC has significantly enhanced the lunar surface exploration experience for the astronauts, providing them with high-quality imaging capabilities. This cutting-edge lunar camera, built from professional off-the-shelf cameras, is equipped with high light sensitivity and state-of-the-art lenses. It ensures that scientific discoveries can be effectively documented during future Moon missions.

To make the HULC space-ready, NASA engineers have made several key enhancements, including the addition of a dust and thermal protection blanket and ergonomic buttons. These adjustments enable the camera to be easily operated by astronauts wearing bulky spacesuits.

During the PANGAEA program, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, known for his exceptional photography skills, praised the design of the HULC. He particularly highlighted the user-friendly interface and the camera’s reliable protection features.

Capturing high-quality images will be crucial for scientific research during future Moon missions. Therefore, the selection of suitable lenses for the HULC has been one of the primary objectives of the PANGAEA program. The camera has been rigorously tested under various conditions, such as broad daylight and the darkness of volcanic caves, to simulate the extreme environments of lunar photography.

NASA’s lead for the HULC camera, Jeremy Myers, emphasized the importance of an intuitive and user-friendly design for the astronauts. Collaborating with top planetary scientists in Europe, Myers ensured that the images captured by the HULC met the highest standards of resolution, depth of field, and exposure, maximizing the scientific potential of the camera.

Unlike the mechanical Hasselblad camera used during the Apollo 11 mission, the Artemis Moon camera represents a significant leap forward in technology. This groundbreaking camera will be the first mirrorless camera designed for handheld use in space, providing exceptional image quality in low-light situations. Its advanced capabilities make it ideal for capturing the challenging high-contrast environment of the Moon.

As testing continues, the core functionality of the camera remains unchanged, but improvements are being made to the interface and housing. A version of the HULC camera is soon to be sent to the International Space Station for further testing. NASA teams have conducted extensive tests to address the major challenges of space, including thermal, vacuum, radiation effects, and the abrasive nature of lunar dust.

Jeremy Myers is confident that the ongoing modifications will result in the best product possible – a camera capable of capturing breathtaking images of the Moon for years to come, to be used by international crews during their lunar expeditions.

