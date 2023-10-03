NASA plánuje, že se asteroid Bennu srazí se Zemí za 159 let

NASA has recently made a projection that an asteroid named Bennu is on track to collide with Earth in 159 years, specifically on September 24, 2182. This news has sparked widespread attention and concern, as predictions about the end of the world often instill fear in people’s minds.

While there have been numerous claims and prophecies about the end of the world throughout history, none have come true thus far. However, when such predictions come from NASA, they tend to carry more weight and credibility. NASA has been diligently monitoring space for years, and now they have pinpointed a date when a colossal asteroid is projected to strike Earth.

Bennu, which passes by Earth every six years, is approximately half the size of the asteroid believed to have led to the extinction of dinosaurs. Although an impact from Bennu would cause devastation within a 600-mile radius of the crash site, it lacks the scale to trigger worldwide extinction. NASA has reassured the public that the likelihood of Bennu actually hitting Earth in 159 years is exceedingly small.

NASA is actively working on strategies to alter Bennu’s trajectory and avert a collision. The mission is currently in its final stages, and scientists are confident in their ability to prevent a catastrophic event. The force of impact, should Bennu strike Earth, has been likened to that of 22 atomic bombs. To prevent this level of destruction, NASA is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the planet.

While the projected date of the potential collision may seem distant, it serves as a reminder of the importance of space exploration and the need to actively monitor and study celestial bodies that could pose a threat to Earth. By understanding the movements and trajectories of asteroids like Bennu, scientists can develop strategies to mitigate potential risks.

In response to the news, social media users have reacted with a mix of humor and shock. Many have expressed their gratitude for the early heads up, while others have jokingly mentioned that they will likely not be around in 159 years to witness the event.

Overall, NASA’s projection of the potential collision between Earth and Bennu serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to safeguard our planet from cosmic threats. It highlights the importance of scientific research and proactive measures to protect the future of humanity.

Reference:

– Buzz Staff. (Date). “NASA Projects Asteroid Bennu to Collide with Earth in 159 Years.” News18.