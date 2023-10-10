Role astrocytů v regulaci spánku

A recent study published in the Journal of Neuroscience has shed light on the crucial role of astrocytes, a type of brain cell, in regulating sleep. The research showed that activating these cells could keep mice awake for extended periods without causing increased sleepiness later on. This finding has the potential to benefit individuals who experience prolonged wakefulness, such as shift workers, first responders, and military personnel.

The study, conducted by neuroscientist Marcos Frank and his team at the Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, discovered that despite being awake for longer periods of time, the mice did not exhibit differences in sleep duration or intensity compared to well-rested mice. This suggests that targeting astrocytes could lead to interventions that mitigate the negative consequences of prolonged wakefulness.

The implications of this research are far-reaching. Shift workers and individuals who work long or irregular hours often experience sleep disturbances, which can impact attention, cognition, learning, memory, metabolism, and immune function. By developing medications that target astrocytes, it may be possible to improve productivity, safety, and overall health for these individuals.

Astrocytes were previously thought to serve as the “glue” that holds the brain together. However, more recent research has revealed that these cells play an active role in various behaviors and processes through a complex mechanism called calcium signaling. In a previous study, suppressing astrocyte calcium signaling reduced sleep need after periods of sleep deprivation.

In the current study, the researchers focused on astrocytes in the basal forebrain, a region of the brain responsible for sleep regulation. By using chemogenetics to activate these astrocytes, the mice remained awake for over six hours during their normal sleep period. Surprisingly, there were no subsequent changes in sleep duration or intensity, which would typically occur after extended wakefulness.

The researchers now plan to conduct further behavioral tests to investigate how activating astrocytes in the basal forebrain may affect attention, cognition, learning, memory, metabolism, and immune function. Understanding the interaction between astrocytes and neurons in triggering wakefulness could provide insights into the regulation of sleep in different parts of the brain.

This research opens up a new avenue for exploring interventions that can address the negative consequences of chronic sleep deprivation. By targeting astrocytes, it may be possible to improve sleep quality and overall well-being, especially for those who work in demanding and high-stress occupations.

Reference: “Activation of Basal Forebrain Astrocytes Induces Wakefulness without Compensatory Changes in Sleep Drive” by Ashley M. Ingiosi, Christopher R. Hayworth, and Marcos G. Frank, Journal of Neuroscience, August 8, 2023.

