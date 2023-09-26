Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Rafinovaná mapa Zélandie odhalená prostřednictvím vybagrovaných vzorků hornin

ByGabriel Botha

26. 2023
Rafinovaná mapa Zélandie odhalená prostřednictvím vybagrovaných vzorků hornin

A team of geologists and seismologists has created a more accurate map of Zealandia, an underwater continent, using data obtained from dredged rock samples. Zealandia, which is approximately 94% submerged beneath the ocean, is not as well studied as other continents, leading to inconsistencies in its known form and structure.

The researchers refined existing maps of Zealandia by studying collections of rocks and sediment samples obtained from the ocean floor. These samples were acquired through drilling sites and the shores of nearby islands. The team then analyzed seismic data to create a detailed map of Zealandia.

A key finding from the study is the identification of geologic patterns in West Antarctica, suggesting the presence of a subduction zone near the Campbell Plateau off the west coast of New Zealand. However, no magnetic anomalies were found in this area, challenging the theory of a strike-slip in the Campbell Fault.

Instead, the researchers propose that the stretching of Gondwana, the supercontinent that Zealandia was once a part of, resulted in the Campbell Magnetic Anomaly System. This stretching eventually led to a break, creating the ocean floor that forms the lower parts of Zealandia.

The newly refined map of Zealandia not only highlights the location of the magmatic arc axis but also identifies other significant geological features. This research provides valuable insights into the formation and structure of Zealandia, contributing to a better understanding of its geological history.

Further studies and analysis will continue to uncover more details about Zealandia and its significance in Earth’s geological evolution.

Sources: Tectonics, Nick Mortimer et al, DOI: 10.1029/2023TC007961

By Gabriel Botha

související Post

Věda

Vzácná série čtyř superměsíců pro rok 2023 končí tento pátek

26. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Věda

NASA simuluje gravitační vlny naší galaxie

26. 2023 Robert Andrew
Věda

Indická mise Chandrayaan-3 čelí nejistotě, protože Lander a Rover zůstávají offline

26. 2023 Robert Andrew

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Vzácná série čtyř superměsíců pro rok 2023 končí tento pátek

26. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

NASA simuluje gravitační vlny naší galaxie

26. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Indická mise Chandrayaan-3 čelí nejistotě, protože Lander a Rover zůstávají offline

26. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Muž z Wexfordu zachycuje ohromující snímky polární záře ve své zadní zahradě

26. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře