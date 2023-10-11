Městský život

Ancient Remnants of 120 Million-Year-Old Tectonic Plate Discovered in Borneo

ByGabriel Botha

11. 2023
Experts have made a remarkable discovery in Borneo, uncovering ancient remnants of a tectonic plate believed to be 120 million years old. This finding adds to the ongoing stream of new discoveries about our planet, from previously unknown continents to hidden oceans.

The existence of the 120-million-year-old tectonic plate, now named Pontus, was predicted when Suzanna van de Lagemaat, a graduate geologist at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and her supervisor, Douwe van Hinsbergen, analyzed geological data from mountains in the Asia-Pacific region. While studying rock formations in northern Borneo, Van de Lagemaat identified clear signs of the ancient Pontus plate.

Further research in the magnetic lab indicated that these rocks were originally from a different and previously unknown plate. The Pontus plate was estimated to have been about a quarter of the size of the Pacific Ocean and was located beneath the ocean that separated Eurasia and Australia during the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea.

As Pangaea separated, the Pontus plate was believed to have been subducted by other plates that carried countries like The Philippines and Borneo to their present-day locations. Van de Lagemaat’s research focused on the Junction Region, a complex area of tectonic plate activity that spans Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand.

Through her research, Van de Lagemaat reconstructed the tectonic plate movements that have occurred from the time of the dinosaurs up to the present day. This discovery provides valuable insights into the history of Earth’s crust and deepens our understanding of the complex dynamics that shape our planet.

