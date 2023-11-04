New Starlink Mission Marks Another Milestone for SpaceX’s Reusable Falcon 9 Booster

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 booster with the serial number B1058 is set to make its 18th launch on Friday night, breaking the tie with another booster in the fleet. This booster has achieved something exceptional in its three-and-a-half years of service—it has flown a total of 17 times. Its maiden voyage, which took place on May 30, 2020, was historic as it propelled NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into orbit, marking the first time a commercial spacecraft achieved this feat.

What sets this booster apart is not just its record-breaking number of flights, but also its appearance. The rocket, initially adorned with a bright white coat of paint and a vivid red NASA logo, now bears the distinct marks of space travel. Over the course of its missions, the booster’s once white paint has turned a charcoal color, covered in soot accumulated from its exhaust.

This upcoming launch is another Starlink mission, with 23 satellites waiting to be deployed into orbit. The Falcon 9’s first stage will ignite its Merlin engines, propelling the rocket to speeds exceeding 5,000 mph. After separation, the booster will embark on its journey back to Earth, executing a series of engine burns and utilizing four landing legs to touch down on a platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

Impressively, this particular booster has already launched a staggering 846 satellites, the majority of which belong to the Starlink constellation. Once deployed, the Starlink 6-26 launch will bring the total number of functional Starlink satellites to over 5,000. This achievement solidifies SpaceX’s position as a key player in the satellite internet market, surpassing the current number of satellites in OneWeb’s broadband network.

SpaceX’s Falcon rockets continue to deliver success and reliability. With 248 consecutive successful missions, the flight cadence remains steady, with engineers consistently learning and improving with each launch. In fact, SpaceX is considering extending the number of flights per booster to further maximize the rockets’ potential.

As SpaceX aims to increase the number of annual launches, reaching 100 flights by the end of 2023 and 144 launches next year, the Falcon family will remain crucial. The company’s ambitious plans for its fully reusable Starship rocket are on the horizon, but until then, expect many more Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy flights in the years to come.

