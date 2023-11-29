A groundbreaking new concept in space exploration has emerged, captivating the imagination of space enthusiasts worldwide. Nigerian graduate student Daniel Akinwumi, from the esteemed University of Strathclyde, has recently unveiled his Master’s thesis, introducing the innovative design of the “intergalactic hub,” or I-HUB.

Akinwumi’s thesis addresses the familiar challenges faced by space habitat enthusiasts, emphasizing the crucial importance of robots, closed-loop recycling systems, and advanced radiation shielding. His extensive literature search reveals several other design concepts that bear similarity to the revolutionary I-HUB.

One crucial aspect of the design is the transportation of the system into space. Currently, the plan is to utilize Starship, the largest rocket ever developed, which is currently undergoing testing. Additionally, Akinwumi proposes incorporating established technologies such as NASA’s ECLSS life support system and standard RTGs for power sources.

Food production systems are another significant consideration for sustainable habitat development. Akinwumi explores various options, including NASA’s well-developed Vegetable Production System, which could seamlessly integrate into the I-HUB design. Propulsion is also a focal point, with deep-space exploration capabilities aimed at the Earth/Sun L2 point, powered by an extensive solar electric propulsion system.

To actualize this visionary concept, significant advancements in robotic assemblers are necessary. While the ideal scenario would involve the on-site assembly of the I-HUB, currently, the assembly must transpire near Earth due to cost constraints. Nonetheless, the strategic location of the Earth/Sun L2 point has potential for scientific inquiry, housing several large-scale telescopes.

Modularity plays a vital role in the I-HUB’s growth and adaptability. Akinwumi envisions a continuous expansion of the system by adding additional modules over time, mirroring the interconnectedness of modules on the International Space Station. Some modules may even rotate to counteract the harmful effects of microgravity on long-term resident health. Integrated communication and closed-looped resource recycling/life support systems are integral components as well.

Akinwumi’s thesis also details budget estimates for various systems and highlights potential risks and their mitigations, such as redundant life-support systems and robust radiation shielding.

While Akinwumi’s thesis collates existing ideas rather than introducing groundbreaking new concepts, it serves as a promising starting point for future research. With further development and exploration, his I-HUB idea holds incredible potential to shape the future of space exploration.

