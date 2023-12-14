Surikaty: Temná strana roztomilých stvoření

Summary: Recent research reveals that behind their adorable appearance, meerkats possess a ruthless and deadly nature. Female meerkats, in particular, exhibit extreme behaviors to eliminate rivals and assert dominance. These findings shed light on the genetic and hormonal factors that contribute to the meerkats’ aggression.

Meerkats, known for their cuteness, are not as harmless as they seem. A recent study conducted by scientists has uncovered the darker side of these adorable creatures. Female meerkats, the leaders of their groups, are capable of ruthless acts to maintain their supremacy.

Researchers discovered that dominant female meerkats possess a unique gene expression that enhances their immune system, making them more dangerous. The genes responsible for their immunity are similar to those found in wild male baboons, where physical competition plays a significant role in determining hierarchies and mating.

Meerkats live in family groups called mobs, and the female matriarch leads the group. This dominant female controls up to 80% of breeding and establishes her dominance by eliminating any potential rivals. Female relatives and offspring become targets of aggression if they pose a threat to the dominant female’s control.

Further research revealed that the reproduction skew in female meerkats is extreme, with the dominant female rearing up to 72 offspring during her lifetime, while lower-ranking females produce no offspring. This pattern is also observed in male meerkats.

The study also explored the hormonal aspects of dominance in meerkats. Dominant males and females had higher levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, indicating the challenges they face within their social hierarchy. Interestingly, dominant female meerkats displayed higher levels of androgens, hormones associated with growth and reproduction.

Moreover, scientists found that dominant female meerkats had an increased response to inflammatory stimuli compared to males, suggesting that their bodies are better equipped to fight infections. These findings support the hypothesis that social status is closely tied to the energy required to achieve dominance.

In conclusion, the innocent appearance of meerkats hides a darker reality. Female meerkats are ruthless in their pursuit of dominance, eliminating rivals and securing their control through aggressive means. The genetic and hormonal factors driving their aggression provide valuable insights into the complex dynamics of meerkat society.