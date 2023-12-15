Vivo X100 and X100 Pro: The New Flagship Smartphones with Improved Camera Hardware

Vivo has recently launched its new flagship smartphones, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro, with a focus on camera improvements. While initially released in China on November 13th, the devices are now making their way to international markets. The X100 will be available in Southeast Asian countries such as India and Indonesia, while the X100 Pro will be introduced to European markets.

One of the standout features of these smartphones is the upgraded camera hardware. The X100 Pro boasts a 50-megapixel one-inch-type main camera, along with a 4.3x optical magnification telephoto camera. The main camera is tuned with “Optical Precision Calibration” for consistent sharpness and quality, while the telephoto camera is designed to reduce chromatic aberration. Additionally, the X100 Pro includes a floating lens element, enabling close-up photography with the tele lens.

On the other hand, the X100 features a 50-megapixel 1/1.49-inch-type main camera sensor and a 64-megapixel 3x optical telephoto camera. While it lacks the floating lens element found in the X100 Pro, Zeiss coatings have been applied to the lenses of both devices.

Both the X100 and X100 Pro are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 flagship chipset and feature a 6.78-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. They also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo’s focus on improving lens quality is a notable move, especially considering how it affects image quality and bokeh performance. While the previous X90 Pro showed promise, some lens aberrations were observed in certain situations. However, Vivo’s dedication to enhancing camera hardware raises expectations for the X100 Pro and its anticipated competition with the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Although European pricing information has not been disclosed, the X100 Pro is expected to retail for HK$7,998 in Hong Kong, translating to approximately €937 or $1,024. Meanwhile, the non-Pro X100 will be priced at HK$5,998, approximately $768 or €702.