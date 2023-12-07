Summary: THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive have announced another delay for the upcoming Alone in the Dark remake. The release date, initially rescheduled to January 16, 2024, has been pushed back to March 20, 2024. The decision was made to allow the team more time for polish and to avoid any potential crunch during the Christmas holidays.

In an effort to meet and exceed the expectations of the community, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive have expressed their desire for the game to live up to the outstanding performances of Hollywood stars David Barbour and Jodie Comer, who portray the main protagonists in the reimagined survival horror game.

Alone in the Dark, a tribute to the original groundbreaking title, invites players to delve into the haunting story crafted by Mikael Hedberg, known for his work on SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The game offers a unique perspective as players can choose to embody either Edward Carnby, played by David Harbour, or Emily Hartwood, embodied by Jodie Comer. The reimagined classic blends psychological horror with elements of southern gothic.

While the release date has been postponed, fans eager to get a taste of Alone in the Dark can still indulge in the Grace in the Dark prologue, which is available for download.

The remake of Alone in the Dark is currently being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. The development team wants to ensure that the game achieves the highest level of quality and fulfills the anticipation of players anxiously awaiting its release.

