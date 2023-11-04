Novu è Migliuratu: A Next Generation Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 has received a significant upgrade that makes it an even better smart speaker with a screen. The standout feature of the third-generation Echo Show 8 is the addition of widgets, which transform the device into a highly functional touchscreen controller. Now, it’s easier than ever to access the information you need without relying solely on voice commands. Whether you want to check your calendar, select a playlist, or control your smart home devices, the widgets make navigating the Echo Show 8 a breeze. And the best part is that widgets are also coming to the second-generation Show 8, making it a worthy alternative if you already own that model.

However, if you’re in the market for a smart home controller, the new Echo Show 8 offers an exceptional value. It now functions as a full-fledged smart home hub, supporting various protocols like Zigbee, Thread, and Matter. With the addition of the AZ2 chip, its touchscreen is now snappier and more responsive. This means that not only can you control almost any smart device in your home, but you can also enjoy the speed and efficiency of the upgraded hardware.

When it comes to sound quality, the third-generation Echo Show 8 truly shines. With a redesigned speaker system and spatial audio, the audio experience is notably better than its predecessor. While it may not match the audio quality of a high-end speaker like the HomePod, it holds its own and delivers impressive performance at a fraction of the price.

It’s important to note that the Echo Show 8 is still an Amazon device, and its screen is designed to encourage you to make purchases. However, with some personalization and customization, you can turn off unnecessary notifications and enjoy a clean and clutter-free experience. Additionally, if you’re primarily interested in using the Echo Show 8 as a digital photo frame, Amazon offers a specialized version called the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition for an additional $10.

Overall, the third-generation Echo Show 8 is a worthwhile upgrade, especially for those looking to enter the world of smart homes or expand their existing setup. With its advanced smart home capabilities, improved sound quality, and enhanced user interface, it offers excellent value for its price point. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a casual user, the new Echo Show 8 is sure to impress with its versatility and performance.

FAQ

1. Can I use the widgets on the old Echo Show 8?

Yes, widgets will also be available on the second-generation Echo Show 8.

2. What smart home protocols does the new Echo Show 8 support?

The new Echo Show 8 functions as a Zigbee hub and a Thread border router, in addition to being a Matter controller and Sidewalk hub.

3. How is the sound quality compared to previous models?

The third-generation Echo Show 8 features a redesigned speaker system and spatial audio, resulting in significantly improved sound quality.

4. Can I customize the notifications and suggestions on the Echo Show 8?

Yes, you can personalize the device to turn off unnecessary notifications and suggestions, creating a clean and clutter-free user experience.

5. Is there a version of the Echo Show 8 specifically for displaying photos?

Yes, Amazon offers a specialized version called the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition, which is optimized for a better photo frame experience.