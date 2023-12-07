The Sims 4: For Rent Expansion aghjunghjenu eccitanti funzioni novi

A brand-new expansion is set to be released for The Sims 4 tomorrow, called “For Rent”. In anticipation of this exciting update, Maxis has released a routine patch that includes some minor updates and fixes to the base game. However, players have discovered a hidden change that was not mentioned in the patch notes – the ability to edit walls and windows in apartments from previous game packs.

Previously, players were only able to renovate the interior walls and furnishings in apartment-like units. Windows were off-limits, leaving players with limited customization options. But now, content creators have discovered that premade apartment units in The Sims 4’s City Living expansion are more customizable than ever before. In Pixelade’s video, windows can be moved, added, and removed, and exterior wall finishes can be changed. Surprisingly, wall decor like mirrors and curtains can also be hung on the exterior walls, which adds a new level of customization to the game.

While it’s unclear whether this change is intentional or unintentional, fans of The Sims 4 are undoubtedly ecstatic about this newfound feature. Being able to customize windows and exterior walls not only allows for more personalization in existing apartments but also hints at the exciting possibilities of building custom apartment units in the future.

The patch notes for this week’s update also include other notable changes. Sinks can now be designated as either kitchen or bathroom sinks, preventing Sims from constantly washing dirty dishes in inappropriate places. Shoe racks now have a toggle option, which encourages Sims to remove their shoes indoors. Additionally, players can now easily switch control to different households by clicking on the door of a lot and selecting the “Switch Control to this Household” option.

With the release of The Sims 4: For Rent expansion tomorrow, players can look forward to a host of new features and opportunities. The expansion will be available for the standard price of $40, bringing even more excitement and creativity to the world of The Sims 4.

