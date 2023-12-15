Best Buy Canada offre un grande sconto su Pixel Tablet è Pixel Watch

Summary: Best Buy Canada is currently running a limited-time promotion on the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Watch, offering significant discounts. The promotion is applicable to select unlocked Pixel smartphones and is available both online and in-store until Thursday, January 4th.

Best Buy Canada has announced an exciting promotion on the highly popular Pixel Tablet and Pixel Watch. The promotion, available now until Thursday, January 4th, offers customers a fantastic opportunity to grab these devices at discounted prices.

The Pixel Tablet promotion allows customers to purchase the Pixel Tablet at a special price. The tablet, known for its sleek design and impressive performance, is a top choice among gadget enthusiasts. With this promotion, customers can save big on this must-have device.

In addition, Best Buy is offering a substantial discount on the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. Customers who purchase an unlocked Google Pixel 6A, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, or Pixel 8 Pro, along with a Pixel Watch in the same transaction, will receive a discount of $200 off the retail price of the watch. This deal is available both online and in-store, making it convenient for customers to take advantage of this incredible offer.

To qualify for the discount, customers simply need to add a compatible Pixel smartphone to their cart and then add the Pixel Watch. The $200 discount will automatically be applied to the order, allowing customers to enjoy substantial savings on top-notch technology.

Please note that this promotion is also available in-store when customers purchase one of the specified devices on a new or renewed 24-month plan with select carriers.

Don’t miss out on these exclusive deals! Head over to Best Buy Canada’s website or visit your nearest store to take advantage of the promotions on the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Watch. Remember, the offers expire on Thursday, January 4th, so act fast to secure these amazing discounts.

Disclaimer: The links in this article may generate a commission for MobileSyrup. However, this does not impact the neutrality of our editorial content, as our main focus is to provide helpful information to our readers.