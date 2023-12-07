Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Trailer Leaks, Reveling Prossima Demo Playable

Un trailer filtratu per u ghjocu assai attesu, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, hà pigliatu l'Internet per una tempesta. U trailer, chì hè statu caricatu accidentalmente da PlayStation Brasile è dapoi statu sguassatu, hà svelatu novi dettagli interessanti nantu à u ghjocu, cumprese a liberazione di una demo ghjucabile l'11 di ghjennaghju.

Mentre a filtrazione hà lasciatu i fan disappuntu per l'annunziu mancante da i Game Awards di questu annu, hà sicuramente suscitatu assai curiosità è anticipazione. I fan chì pensanu rapidamente anu riisciutu à catturà è ricaricate u filmatu, permettendu à un publicu più largu di catturà un ochju di ciò chì u ghjocu hà da offre.

U trailer appena revelatu ùn si concentra solu nantu à a trama captivante di u ghjocu, ma furnisce ancu più insight in u ghjocu stessu. Da e sezioni di piattaforma chì sfidanu a morte à sequenze di cummattimentu intense, u trailer di dui minuti mostra a grafica visualmente stupente di u ghjocu è presenta i ghjucatori à Sargon, u protagonista di u ghjocu.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, annunziatu prima di questu annu, marca una nova versione di l'amata franchise d'azzione-avventura di Ubisoft. Mentre l'editore hè sempre travagliatu nantu à u Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, The Lost Crown hà da furnisce una storia distintiva cù meccanica è visuale innovativa.

In u ghjugnu, i gamers furtunati anu avutu l'uppurtunità di sperimentà una vista previa di u ghjocu. U feedback era assai pusitivu, cù i ghjucatori chì elogiavanu u cambiamentu unicu di u ghjocu versu un stile 2D Metroidvania. Stu approcciu inaspittatu hà insuflatu una nova vita à a serie, lascendu i fan entusiasti è ansiosi di ciò chì vene.

Recentemente, durante una presentazione Nintendo Direct, più filmati di u ghjocu sò stati svelati, chì mostranu ancu a natura evolutiva di u ghjocu. Cù ogni sguardu, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown cuntinueghja à impressionà è cresce l'anticipazione per a so prossima liberazione.

Mentre i fan aspettanu ansiosi l'arrivu di a demo ghjucabile, hè chjaru chì Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown hè diventatu un ghjocu chì resta fedele à e so radiche mentre offre novi esperienze eccitanti per i ghjucatori. Ghjennaghju 2024 ùn pò micca vene abbastanza prestu !

