Andale Cantina si espande à u centru di Buffalo cù u novu Tequila Bar

Andale Cantina, a popular Mexican restaurant chain, is bringing its flavors and vibrant atmosphere to downtown Buffalo with the opening of a new tequila bar. The new location, known as Andale Tequila Bar, will be situated at 500 Seneca, taking over the space left vacant by Compass Run earlier this year.

Owned by Amigos Del Pueblo Cuatro Inc., the company behind Andale Cantina, the new tequila bar promises a unique experience for patrons. While the décor will resemble that of the existing Andale Cantina locations in Depew, Williamsville, and East Amherst, the menu at Andale Tequila Bar will feature a fresh twist on Mexi-Cal cuisine.

“We’ll be taking the best of what we have and combining it into one, while also introducing new ideas and items,” explained Francisco Audelo, one of the owners of Amigos Del Pueblo Cuatro Inc. In partnership with his nephew Roberto Audelo, and fellow partners Edgar Guzman and Fernando Guzman, Audelo aims to create an enticing menu and drink selection that showcases the rich flavors and versatility of Mexican cuisine.

Andale Cantina has gained a loyal following in the Buffalo area for its authentic Mexican dishes and vibrant atmosphere. With the addition of Andale Tequila Bar, downtown Buffalo residents and visitors alike will have a new destination to enjoy a wide selection of tequilas, cocktails, and a menu inspired by the fusion of Mexican and Californian flavors.

The expansion to downtown Buffalo marks an exciting milestone for Andale Cantina and Amigos Del Pueblo Cuatro Inc. As the team looks forward to opening the doors of Andale Tequila Bar, patrons can expect to indulge in a range of delectable dishes and carefully crafted drinks, all while immersing themselves in the lively ambiance that has made Andale Cantina a beloved spot in the local restaurant scene.