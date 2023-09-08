A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

News

Novu Chromecast Remote per Google TV Spotted in Android TV 14 Beta

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Novu Chromecast Remote per Google TV Spotted in Android TV 14 Beta

The latest version of Android TV 14 Beta has revealed what appears to be a new remote for the Chromecast with Google TV. The remote design features a distinct rounded shape and top-mounted navigation pad, similar to the current remote. However, there are some noticeable differences.

The existing Chromecast with Google TV remote has eight buttons, including a D-pad for back, Assistant, Home, mute, YouTube, Netflix, and TV power and input. Volume controls are located on the right side of the remote.

The new remote design, shown as an outline, shows some distinct changes. Under the D-pad, there are two round buttons, likely for back and Assistant. Along the left side, there are three more buttons, presumably for home, mute, and one of the two app shortcuts. On the right side, there is a larger button with a volume rocker shape. Another new button with a star icon is located at the bottom, referred to as “magic” in the system files.

This remote is believed to be a preview of a new Chromecast with Google TV, which was rumored to be in development several months ago. However, there is no direct evidence in the Android 14 build pointing to the new device.

While the release date of the new Chromecast is unclear, the recent update to Android TV 14 suggests that it may still be in the pipeline. It is unlikely to be unveiled at the upcoming October Pixel launch event. Nevertheless, the discovery of the new remote hints at an imminent update to the Chromecast with Google TV.

Source: APK Insight

By Mampho Brescia

Post Related

News

Esplora u Futuru di a Sicurezza Edge in LAMEA Telecommunications

Sep 9, 2023
News

Rivuluzione di l'Esperienza di l'Usuariu: L'Evoluzione di a Tecnulugia di u Pannellu di Display

Sep 9, 2023
News

Sfruttà u putere di a tecnulugia di nuvola per una gestione efficiente di a catena di fornitura in l'era di Internet

Sep 9, 2023

Ai mancatu

News

Esplora u Futuru di a Sicurezza Edge in LAMEA Telecommunications

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

U direttore creativo di Epic Games Donald Mustard in ritirata

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: Una corsa stretta U-Drag

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

Un novu studiu trova chì cumminendu piroxicam cù levonorgestrel aumenta l'efficacità di a contracepzione d'urgenza

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments