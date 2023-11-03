New Discovery: Lucy Spacecraft Reveals a Binary Asteroid System

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, on its mission to explore the Trojan asteroids associated with Jupiter, made an exciting discovery during its first flyby of an asteroid. As the spacecraft flew by the asteroid named Dinkinesh, it captured images that revealed another small asteroid orbiting the larger one, making it a binary asteroid system.

The name Dinkinesh, meaning “marvelous” in the Amharic language, proved to be fitting as the team behind the Lucy mission expressed their excitement. This unexpected finding has increased Lucy’s tour count from the planned seven asteroids to eleven, including two Trojan moons and this newly discovered satellite.

This binary asteroid system shares some similarities with the Didymos and Dimorphos system, which was visited by different NASA spacecraft. In fact, NASA’s DART mission intentionally rammed into Dimorphos in September 2022 to test an Earth defense plan. However, there are “interesting differences” worth investigating, according to Lucy project scientist Keith Noll.

During the flyby, Lucy zoomed past Dinkinesh at a speed of 10,000 mph from a distance of approximately 270 miles above the asteroid. The spacecraft’s Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) camera captured incredibly detailed images of the asteroid pair. Based on these images, the team estimated Dinkinesh to be half a mile wide, with the smaller asteroid measuring approximately 0.15 miles.

In addition to this exciting discovery, Lucy’s flyby served as an in-flight test of the spacecraft’s terminal tracking system. The initial results indicate that the tracking system performed as intended, even when faced with a more challenging target than anticipated.

Over the next week, the team will continue to analyze the data collected during the flyby. Lucy’s next flyby is scheduled for 2025 when it approaches the asteroid Donaldjohanson, promising further insights into the fascinating world of asteroids.

FAQ

What does it mean for an asteroid to be binary?

When an asteroid is binary, it means there are two asteroids in close orbit around each other. The smaller asteroid orbits the larger one, forming a binary system.

What is the purpose of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft mission?

The Lucy spacecraft’s mission is to explore the Trojan asteroids, which are objects that share Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun. By studying these asteroids, scientists hope to gain insights into the early formation of the solar system.

How did Lucy discover the binary asteroid?

Lucy’s Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) camera captured detailed images of the asteroid pair during the flyby. These images revealed the presence of a smaller asteroid orbiting the larger one, indicating a binary system.

What are some similarities between the Dinkinesh binary system and the Didymos and Dimorphos system?

Both binary systems involve a larger asteroid with a smaller one in orbit. However, there are also notable differences that the scientists find intriguing and plan to investigate further.

When will Lucy’s next flyby occur?

Lucy’s next flyby is scheduled for 2025 when it approaches the asteroid Donaldjohanson.