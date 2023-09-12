A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

News

Microsoft hà da presentà a tableta Surface Go 4 aghjurnata in l'eventu di settembre

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Microsoft hà da presentà a tableta Surface Go 4 aghjurnata in l'eventu di settembre

Microsoft is gearing up for its upcoming event on September 21, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Surface devices. While Google and Apple’s plans for their respective events are already well-known, Microsoft has managed to keep its Surface products mostly under wraps. However, a recent report from WinFuture has shed light on what to expect from the event.

According to the report, Microsoft will be launching three new Surface products, but there won’t be a high-end Surface Pro 10 tablet as some were anticipating. Instead, the focus will be on the upgraded Surface Go 4, which is expected to be more budget-friendly. Although it’s unclear whether it will be called the Surface Go 4, the tablet is rumored to feature a quad-core Intel N200 SoC from the “Alder Lake N” family.

The Surface Go 4 will reportedly offer three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, all paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to have similar visual design to its predecessor and will likely be available for purchase in October.

While the event may not be as flashy as previous Microsoft events, with only minor upgrades anticipated for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Studio, there is still a possibility of a surprise announcement regarding the Surface Pro lineup. However, the focus seems to be on the more affordable and portable Surface Go 4, catering to users with productivity needs.

Sources: WinFuture

By Gabriel Botha

Post Related

News

The Wordle Review: Analizendu Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Batteri Antichi Primu à Colonizà a Terra più di 407 Milioni d'Anni fà

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Un paragone di Sonos Beam (Gen 2) è Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

L'Agenzia Spaziale di l'Emirati Arabi Uniti mette in vista u cinturione d'asteroidi

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

L'Origine di l'Ossa Vertebrale è u so Role in Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

Utilizà eDNA per Capisce a Composizione Genetica di Populazioni Intere

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

L'astronauti è i cosmonauti di a NASA ghjunghjenu in modu sicuru à a Stazione Spaziale Internaziunale

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments