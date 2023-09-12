A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

News

Eventu Apple: iPhone 15 Launch and Switch from Lightning to USB-C

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Eventu Apple: iPhone 15 Launch and Switch from Lightning to USB-C

Apple is set to make a major announcement at its upcoming event, unveiling the highly anticipated iPhone 15. One of the biggest changes expected with this new model is the switch from the Lightning port to the USB-C port. While this change may excite those looking for device consolidation, it is likely to frustrate users who will need to invest in new cables.

Alongside the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, Apple is also expected to introduce the latest versions of their popular smartwatch, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. These updates are anticipated to focus on internal improvements rather than drastic design changes.

In addition to the new devices, Apple is rumored to unveil a range of accessories made from more sustainable materials. There may also be updates to the AirPods Pro case, transitioning it to USB-C connectivity.

The event, scheduled to begin at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, will be live-streamed on Apple’s YouTube channel. Attendees of the in-person presentation are likely to receive information slightly ahead of the streamed version. To stay updated on the latest news and details, follow along with live reporting from Apple’s event team, including photos and videos.

Fonti:
- U Verge

By Mampho Brescia

Post Related

News

The Wordle Review: Analizendu Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Batteri Antichi Primu à Colonizà a Terra più di 407 Milioni d'Anni fà

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Un paragone di Sonos Beam (Gen 2) è Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai mancatu

scienza

L'Origine di l'Ossa Vertebrale è u so Role in Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

Utilizà eDNA per Capisce a Composizione Genetica di Populazioni Intere

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

L'astronauti è i cosmonauti di a NASA ghjunghjenu in modu sicuru à a Stazione Spaziale Internaziunale

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

A nova razza per a luna: stabilisce una ecunumia lunare

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments