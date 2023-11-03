Fornite OG Takes Players on a Nostalgic Journey Through Battle Royale History

Fortnite OG has arrived, and it’s bringing back the nostalgia for longtime fans of the battle royale game. Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite OG is a new season that will feature regular updates, each bringing back a different phase of the game’s past.

To kick things off, Fortnite OG is focusing on Chapter 1: Season 5. This means long-lost favorites like Tilted Towers are making a comeback, along with classic weapons such as the assault rifle, pump shotgun, and hunting rifle. Players will also be able to once again zoom around the island in vehicles like the shopping cart and the all-terrain kart.

But the journey through battle royale history doesn’t stop there. Subsequent updates will delve into different chapters of Fortnite’s past. On November 9th, a season 6-themed update will introduce quadcrashers and six-shooters. November 16th will bring back seasons 7 and 8, complete with Stormwing planes and mini-guns. Finally, November 23rd will cover seasons 9 and X, reintroducing jetpacks and the Baller.

In addition to these familiar features, Fortnite OG promises plenty of surprises. Epic Games hints at the return of live events that defined specific periods of the game, such as the rolling cube, erupting volcano, or the notorious black hole.

This refreshed season also comes with a shorter duration compared to previous seasons. While a regular Fortnite season lasts around three months, Fortnite OG will only last for four weeks. Despite the shorter timeframe, players can still expect a rewarding experience with the OG pass, offering 50 unlockable items. The pass will cost the usual 950 V-bucks, but players can earn back 1,000 V-bucks and Fortnite Crew subscribers can access it for free.

To top it off, the in-game shop will feature a curated selection of classic, mashup, and fresh items for players to purchase. With Fortnite OG, Epic Games is taking players on a nostalgic journey while shaking up the game during a period of significant changes within the Fortnite community.

