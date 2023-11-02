What to Expect from Fortnite OG and Chapter 4: Season 5 Update

As the release of Fortnite OG and Fortnite’s Chapter 4: Season 5 update draws near, speculation and rumors have been swirling within the gaming community. While Epic Games has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming season, players are left to decipher the clues and make their own predictions.

One prevailing theory suggests that Season 5 will bring about significant changes to Fortnite OG. This theory posits that the map and potential loot pool will evolve as time progresses, adding a dynamic element to the game. On the other hand, there are those who believe that Fortnite OG and Season 5 are synonymous, signaling a regular release cycle for the game.

Complicating matters further are leaks regarding the next Battle Pass. Rumors indicate that it will be priced at 950 V-bucks, just like previous passes, but will only consist of 50 levels instead of the usual 100. This raises questions about Epic Games’ intentions. Are they planning to transition from Fortnite OG to a full-fledged Season 5, complete with a Battle Pass? If this is the case, it’s likely that the actual Season 5 will commence approximately five or six weeks after the start of Fortnite OG. However, without official confirmation, it remains a topic of speculation, leaving players puzzled as to why the same amount of money would be charged for fewer Battle Pass rewards.

As we anxiously await the start of the next season, it’s important to remember that time will reveal all. Until then, we can only make educated guesses and eagerly embrace the surprises that Fortnite OG and Chapter 4: Season 5 have in store for us.

