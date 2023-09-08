A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

News

A startup tedesca finanz-markt.com lancia l'app finanziaria "PortfolioPeak" in u mercatu di i Stati Uniti

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
A startup tedesca finanz-markt.com lancia l'app finanziaria "PortfolioPeak" in u mercatu di i Stati Uniti

German startup, finanz-markt.com, has made its debut in the US market with the release of its innovative finance application, “PortfolioPeak”. Designed for both Android and Apple devices, the app aims to provide users with the tools and insights they need to navigate the financial landscape effectively.

“The US financial market is dynamic and diverse. Our goal is to offer an intuitive and comprehensive tool that connects real-time financial news with personal investment tracking. We believe our app delivers a distinct advantage to American investors,” said Tobias Baumann, Public Relations Director of finanz-markt.com.

The key features of the application include portfolio tracking, allowing users to monitor their investments and stay informed about their financial choices. The custom watchlist feature allows users to monitor specific assets, stocks, or commodities of their choice, while the community feature promotes user engagement, discussions, and the sharing of insights within the investment community.

The app also integrates real-time financial news from the finanz-markt.com website, providing users with the latest updates on market developments. It is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, making financial information and tools accessible to a broad audience.

Finanz-markt.com is renowned for its excellence in financial reporting and tools in Germany and is now expanding globally. As they broaden their international presence, they aim to offer the same level of trust and expertise to a worldwide audience.

For more information about finanz-markt.com and the PortfolioPeak app, visit finanz-markt.com.

Source:
– finanz-markt.com, September 7, 2023

By Gabriel Botha

Post Related

News

U rolu di l'IA in a rivoluzione di e scienze di a vita: un studiu di percepzioni

Sep 9, 2023
News

Data di rilascio di iOS 17: ciò chì aspetta

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Counter-Strike 2 Beta Reveals Differences in Shooting Mechanics Compared to CS:GO

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai mancatu

scienza

I flares solari è l'ejections di massa coronale susciteghjanu preoccupazioni per una tempesta solare intensa

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

U rolu di l'IA in a rivoluzione di e scienze di a vita: un studiu di percepzioni

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Apple lancia l'iPhone 15 Pro u 12 di settembre: Funzioni previste è aghjurnamenti

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Technics presenta i Turntable SL-1200 aghjurnati cù un rendimentu migliuratu

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments