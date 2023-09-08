Novu Vivo T2 è T2x: Un Paragone di Specificazioni

The recently released Vivo T2 and T2x smartphones showcase impressive specifications and features. Let’s take a closer look at the key differences between the two models.

– Vivo T2 boasts a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks.

– Meanwhile, the Vivo T2x comes with a slightly larger 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, delivering a bright and sharp visual experience.

– The Vivo T2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, offering smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

– On the other hand, the Vivo T2x is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, delivering powerful processing capabilities.

– The Vivo T2 offers two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

– Whereas the Vivo T2x provides options of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

– Vivo T2 highlights a 64MP primary camera sensor with OIS and EIS, ensuring stunning photos with stability. It is supported by a 2MP bokeh secondary camera sensor and a 16MP front camera for impressive selfies.

– In comparison, the Vivo T2x features a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP bokeh secondary camera sensor, and an 8MP front camera for high-quality photography.

– The Vivo T2 houses a 4,500mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging, enabling quick and convenient recharging.

– Conversely, the Vivo T2x packs a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery but supports 18W fast charging.

– Both models run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS, providing a user-friendly interface and a range of useful features.

In conclusion, the Vivo T2 and T2x smartphones offer impressive specifications, catering to different needs and preferences. While the T2 excels in display and camera capabilities, the T2x provides a larger battery capacity. Consider your priorities and make an informed choice based on these key differences.

