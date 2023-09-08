Comparare Apple iCloud Keychain è Google Passkeys: Quale hè megliu?

In the world of password management, two main contenders have emerged: Apple iCloud Keychain and Google Passkeys. Both offer passwordless authentication methods that aim to simplify the user experience and enhance security. But which one is better? Let’s take a closer look.

Apple iCloud Keychain is a feature introduced by Apple in iOS 16 and macOS 13. It allows users to sign in to apps and websites without using passwords. Instead, a passkey stored on their device and protected by Face ID or Touch ID is used for authentication. iCloud Keychain can also autofill user information when signing in to websites or apps. The passkeys are synced across all devices signed in with the user’s Apple ID and are encrypted in iCloud Keychain.

On the other hand, Google Passkeys are simple and secure alternatives to passwords. Users can sign in to their Google Account using their face scan, fingerprint, or device screen lock. Passkeys can be shared across Android and Chrome devices using Google Password Manager.

Both Apple iCloud Keychain and Google Passkeys use cryptographic keys instead of passwords, providing a more secure user experience and protecting against phishing and hacking attacks. They rely on the device’s screen lock mechanism, such as biometric sensors or a PIN, to verify the user’s identity. Additionally, both sync passkeys across devices associated with the user’s account.

However, there are some differences between the two. Apple Passkeys are based on the industry standard WebAuthn, while Google Passkeys use a proprietary extension of WebAuthn. This means that some websites and apps may support Apple Passkeys but not Google Passkeys, or vice versa. Additionally, Apple Passkeys allow users to sign in with a QR code or an external security key on non-associated devices, which is not available with Google Passkeys.

While passkeys offer a simpler and more secure way of authentication, there are still some concerns. Relying solely on passkeys means that if there is a glitch in the technology, users may be locked out of their accounts. This is why some users prefer using third-party password managers, which securely store and generate complex passwords. Password managers also offer the convenience of filling in passwords for users.

In conclusion, the choice between Apple iCloud Keychain and Google Passkeys depends on personal preference and tech lifestyle. Users who are loyal to either Apple or Google may prefer to stick with their respective options. However, for those seeking more features and willing to invest in a password manager, third-party options may be the way to go.

