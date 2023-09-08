A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

News

Apple apre l'applicazioni per u campu d'imprenditori per i fundatori sottorappresentati

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Apple apre l'applicazioni per u campu d'imprenditori per i fundatori sottorappresentati

Apple has announced that it is now accepting applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp, which is designed to support underrepresented founders and developers. This year, the company is expanding its outreach efforts to include developers from Indigenous backgrounds.

The Entrepreneur Camp provides attendees with access to coding sessions and guidance from Apple experts. The program aims to equip participants with valuable insights and skills that can be directly applied to their app-driven businesses. Previous apps created by camp attendees have already been featured in the App Store.

Founders and developers from underrepresented groups who already have an app on the App Store, a functional beta build in TestFlight, or an equivalent are encouraged to apply. The online camp will be held from October 30 to November 3 for underrepresented founders, and from November 13 to November 17 for female founders.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their applications before the September 24 deadline. Apple encourages eligible entrepreneurs to apply and share the details of the program with others who may be interested.

This initiative from Apple is part of its ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. By expanding its outreach to include underrepresented groups, such as Indigenous backgrounds, Apple is providing valuable opportunities for these entrepreneurs to enhance and grow their businesses.

Title: Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders
Source: Apple Entrepreneur Camp

By Gabriel Botha

Post Related

News

Esplora u Futuru di a Sicurezza Edge in LAMEA Telecommunications

Sep 9, 2023
News

Rivuluzione di l'Esperienza di l'Usuariu: L'Evoluzione di a Tecnulugia di u Pannellu di Display

Sep 9, 2023
News

Sfruttà u putere di a tecnulugia di nuvola per una gestione efficiente di a catena di fornitura in l'era di Internet

Sep 9, 2023

Ai mancatu

News

Esplora u Futuru di a Sicurezza Edge in LAMEA Telecommunications

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

U direttore creativo di Epic Games Donald Mustard in ritirata

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: Una corsa stretta U-Drag

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

Un novu studiu trova chì cumminendu piroxicam cù levonorgestrel aumenta l'efficacità di a contracepzione d'urgenza

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments