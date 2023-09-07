A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

News

L'aghjurnamentu di Android TV 12 hè stata lanciata per Xiaomi Mi Box S di prima generazione

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
L'aghjurnamentu di Android TV 12 hè stata lanciata per Xiaomi Mi Box S di prima generazione

The first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S, a streaming device launched in 2018, has recently received an unexpected update to Android TV 12. This update comes after a significant gap since the last major update, which was Android 9 in 2020.

However, while the update is a welcome surprise, it appears that it may not be ready for all users. Numerous threads on Reddit report issues with the update, such as the optical audio output missing as an option in the settings and, in some cases, the device completely ceasing to work. Due to these problems, it is advisable for users of the first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S to avoid installing the latest update.

According to @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter, this will be the final update that the chip within this particular generation of the Mi Box S can handle. Therefore, future major platform updates are no longer possible. However, there is hope that Xiaomi will address the issues with the current update and release a revised version to fix these problems.

Android TV is an operating system designed for television sets and streaming devices. It provides a user-friendly interface and access to various apps and services for entertainment purposes. Xiaomi Mi Box S is a streaming device produced by Xiaomi, allowing users to stream content from various sources on their television.

Fonti:
- Articulu di fonte: [Tìtulu di fonte]
– @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter: [Twitter Handle]

By Mampho Brescia

Post Related

News

Da u pianu di a fabbrica à a nuvola: Cumu l'IoT trasforma a fabricazione in u mondu

Sep 9, 2023
News

L'avvene di u cuntenutu di l'Internet: Cumu u video volumetricu trasforma u paisaghju digitale

Sep 9, 2023
News

Cumu risolve u codice d'errore 14515 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai mancatu

News

Da u pianu di a fabbrica à a nuvola: Cumu l'IoT trasforma a fabricazione in u mondu

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Novu avvenimentu di u focu gratuitu: a liquidazione di Kelly offre sconti enormi nantu à l'articuli in u ghjocu

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

NBA 2K24 presenta una colonna sonora per celebrà i 50 anni di Hip-Hop

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Google aghjurnà u logo Android è Bugdroid per un toccu mudernu

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments