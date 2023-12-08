A comprehensive analysis of Earth’s climate history spanning over millions of years has revealed that the planet is significantly more sensitive to greenhouse gases than previously believed. This new research suggests that current climate models may underestimate the long-term warming potential caused by carbon dioxide emissions.

Determining the impact of our carbon emissions on Earth’s climate requires understanding how much the planet warms in response to increased CO2 levels. This sensitivity is influenced by feedback loops involving clouds, melting ice sheets, and other factors.

To gain insights into this sensitivity, scientists often study past climate changes. However, due to limitations in ice core samples, researchers rely on proxies to reconstruct temperatures and atmospheric CO2 levels from even further back in time. Various proxies, such as the density of plant leaves’ pores or the isotope levels in fossilized marine organism shells, provide indicators of past CO2 concentrations.

An international team of more than 80 researchers has conducted an extensive review, creating a more accurate picture of ancient CO2 levels. This enhanced understanding enables scientists to contextualize current atmospheric CO2 levels within the deep past. Recent estimates suggest that CO2 levels comparable to today’s were last present approximately 14 million years ago, significantly earlier than previously thought.

Comparing this new CO2 data with temperature records reveals the sensitivity of Earth’s climate to changes in carbon dioxide. While climate models estimate a temperature increase of 1.5°C to 4.5°C for a doubling of atmospheric CO2, the results suggest a higher temperature rise of 5°C to 8°C.

However, it’s important to note that the study’s timescales encompass hundreds of thousands of years, not the shorter timescales relevant to human experiences. Therefore, it does not provide precise predictions for global temperatures in the year 2100. The complex cascading effects of climate change take time to manifest fully.

Additionally, the vast timescales covered in the study may obscure finer details of climate sensitivity. Climate scientist Michael Mann highlights that past climate sensitivity may have differed from current estimates, possibly explaining the higher values found in this research.

Although this new understanding of Earth’s deep climate history may not directly apply to current human-caused warming, it reiterates the close relationship between CO2 and global temperatures. It underscores the urgent need to address continued fossil fuel burning, given the potential consequences highlighted by this study.

