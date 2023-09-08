L'Intrigants Side Quests di Starfield: Esplorazione, Spionaggio è Dilemmi Etici

In Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, there is a plethora of hidden treasures and side quests waiting to be discovered. The game offers a vast universe filled with curious items that serve no purpose other than to decorate and delight players. From neatly stacked research materials to forgotten tools and abandoned sandwiches, every corner of Starfield hums with electric possibility, beckoning players to pick them up.

However, this temptation can lead to unforeseen consequences. One player found themselves in United Colonies jail for stealing a Styrofoam cup. Instead of being thrown into a regular cell, they were taken aboard the UC Vigilance, where they were interrogated and coerced into an undercover mission to infiltrate the notorious Crimson Fleet band of pirates. What follows is a complex storyline that takes players across several galaxies, involving heists, uncovering secrets, and navigating the blurred lines between space narc and actual pirate.

The questline, titled “Deep Cover,” is just the beginning of the Crimson Fleet storyline, which spans eight quests in total. What sets this questline apart is its emphasis on organic discovery. Players are sent to far-off planets with meaningful objectives, such as building relationships or acquiring ship parts, rather than mindless artifact collection. Despite occasional moments of repetition, the questline offers a delicate balance of friendship, tough decisions, and the allure of riches. Choices made throughout this storyline impact the perception of companions and ultimately force players to choose between loyalty to the United Colonies or the Crimson Fleet.

In addition to the exciting Crimson Fleet questline, players can also explore the Ryujin line of missions. While undercover as a Crimson Fleet pirate, players stumble upon a job application for Ryujin, Neon’s influential corporate entity. By scaling the corporate ladder in this tech company, players navigate a dynamic social system filled with espionage, moral ambiguity, and treacherous backstabbing. This questline provides a different perspective on villainy, shifting from traditional shooting and killing to the insidious violence of capitalism.

These side quests not only offer captivating stories but also rewarding benefits upon completion. Starfield features various factions to join, and players have the freedom to explore and join them all without having to pick and choose.

Ultimately, Starfield shines when it seamlessly guides players from exploration to discovery, moral dilemmas, and relationship-building, creating a compelling and immersive experience within its vast universe. While the main questline offers its own allure, the true gems lie within these grounded side quests, which add depth and complexity to the game’s narratives.

Source: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon