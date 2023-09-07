I fan di Starfield ricreanu navi spaziali iconiche in dettagli impressiunanti

Starfield, the recently released game, has already captured the imagination of fans who have taken the opportunity during the early access period to recreate famous spaceships from movies, TV shows, and other video games. These creations showcase remarkable attention to detail and stay faithful to their original designs, despite the relatively short time since the game’s launch.

One of the standout recreations is the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars, which has quickly become a popular build on Starfield. Builders have also made their own unique versions of the iconic ship, demonstrating the versatility of the game’s building mechanics.

However, Star Wars is not the only franchise receiving love from Starfield fans. Players have constructed an impressively accurate Consular-class Space Cruiser, praising it as their “all-time favorite” ship from the Star Wars universe. To bring this creation to life, one player had to source various pieces from different locations in the game world, utilizing clever techniques such as glitching structures together due to limitations in the game’s building system.

In addition to Star Wars, fans have turned their attention to other space opera games. The Normandy SF-2 from the Mass Effect series has been faithfully recreated, showcasing the dedication of these builders to diverse universes.

Furthermore, beloved military vehicles from the Halo franchise have found their way into Starfield. Redditor SteamingHotDataDump not only constructed a UNSC Pelican but also shared a comprehensive guide on how to replicate the ship, complete with step-by-step diagrams reminiscent of Lego or Ikea instructions.

Even children’s shows have received recognition in Starfield’s building community. One player recreated the Magic School Bus, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add the mischievous Bender from Futurama.

Lastly, among the impressive replicas, one unique creation stands out: a glizzy (hot dog) flying gracefully through the stars. While not a reference to any existing franchise, it exemplifies the creativity and boundless possibilities that Starfield offers to its players.

In this early stage of Starfield’s release, the fan-built spaceships demonstrate the community’s passion and ingenuity. With time, the range of remarkable creations is sure to expand, as players continue to explore the vast universe of Starfield.

Definizione:

– Millennium Falcon: Recognizable spaceship from the Star Wars franchise, piloted by Han Solo and Chewbacca.

– Consular-class Space Cruiser: A ship model used by the Galactic Republic in the Star Wars series.

– Normandy SF-2: The iconic spaceship from the Mass Effect video game series.

– UNSC Pelican: A versatile military dropship featured prominently in the Halo series.

– Magic School Bus: A fictional, shape-shifting school bus from the animated children’s TV show “The Magic School Bus.”

Fonti:

