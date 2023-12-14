Un novu SuperGrape hè sviluppatu per cumbatte l'oidio in uva

Scientists at the University of Minnesota are making significant strides in developing a new type of grape that could revolutionize the wine industry by combating powdery mildew. Powdery mildew is a common issue for grape growers, especially in humid areas with lower temperatures, and often requires excessive pesticide spraying to control.

Under the project named VitisGen, researchers are now in their third iteration of breeding a “SuperGrape” that would be resistant to powdery mildew, thus reducing the need for pesticides. The goal is to take existing grape varieties like Chardonnay and breed them to have powdery mildew resistance without altering their essential characteristics.

The powdery mildew problem stems from a fungus native to North America, and while some native grape species have developed resistance, the commonly used Vitis vinifera has not. This has impacted popular wine varieties like Chardonnay, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Sauvignon Blanc.

To develop the SuperGrape, scientists utilize gene-editing technology to extract the genes responsible for mildew resistance and insert them into other grapevines for testing against powdery mildew. The gathered data allows for the identification of favorable characteristics that could potentially lead to the creation of a super-resistant grape.

Beyond powdery mildew, the researchers envision a future where grapevines could be immune to other diseases as well. By understanding the biology of these genes and their functions, breeders may be able to develop a grapevine that is resistant to various diseases.

This research not only demonstrates the commitment to sustainability in the wine industry but also has implications for other crops susceptible to powdery mildew. Additionally, scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory are also working on detecting grapevine infections ahead of symptoms using airborne imaging instruments, further highlighting efforts to protect grape harvests.

In conclusion, the development of a SuperGrape resistant to powdery mildew could be a game-changer for grape growers, reducing the need for potentially harmful pesticides and ensuring the quality of beloved wines.