A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

Technology

A svolta in u materiale di l'isolatore topologicu tene u putenziale per l'elettronica avanzata è l'informatica quantistica

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
A recent breakthrough in the field of topological insulator materials could have significant implications for advanced electronics and quantum computing, according to researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Topological insulator materials are a new phase of material that possess insulating properties internally while exhibiting conductive properties on their surface. This unique characteristic makes them highly desirable for various applications, including quantum computing.

Using only an electric field, scientists at ORNL have successfully transformed a normal insulator into a magnetic topological insulator. This groundbreaking achievement allows electricity to flow freely across the material’s surface and edges without any energy dissipation, paving the way for the development of high-speed, low-power electronics.

The research, led by Mina Yoon of ORNL, holds promise for numerous practical applications. This includes next-generation electronics, spintronics, and quantum computing.

By inducing polarization switching of the ferroelectric substrate through the electric field, the researchers were able to create different magnetic and topological states within the material. This breakthrough in controlling quantum states could revolutionize the field of electronics and computing.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal 2D Materials under the title “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films”. The study was funded by the Basic Energy Sciences and the Quantum Science Center.

– “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films” by Wei Luo, Mao-Hua Du, Fernando A Reboredo, and Mina Yoon, 2D Materials

- Laboratoriu Naziunale di Oak Ridge (ORNL)

