Apple estende l'accordu cù Qualcomm per aduprà chip di modem 5G finu à u 2026

Sep 12, 2023
Apple has announced that it will be extending its agreement with Qualcomm to use its Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems for its smartphone launches until at least 2026. This means that Apple will continue to use Qualcomm’s components in its iPhones for the next three years. This decision comes as a delay to Apple’s plans to develop its own 5G modem chips, which were expected to be introduced in 2024.

Experts are divided on the reasons for Apple’s delay in developing its own chipsets. Some speculate that Apple is finding it more challenging than anticipated to create its own cellular modem silicon, while others suggest that supply chain issues are causing difficulties. Alejandro Cadenas, Associate Vice President at IDC, noted that Apple’s priority is to develop its own chipsets and end its agreement with Qualcomm, but the company needs more time to ensure the quality of its alternative.

While Apple’s efforts to develop its own 5G chipsets may be taking longer than expected, industry analysts believe that the company remains committed to the challenge and is allocating significant resources to the task. The extension of Apple’s agreement with Qualcomm provides short to mid-term certainty for both companies.

There is speculation that Apple’s renewed agreement with Qualcomm may be related to the company’s efforts to strengthen its supply chains, particularly due to increased challenges in China. Apple may be seeking to diversify its component sources and reduce dependence on a single vendor.

Regardless of the reasons behind the delay, this extension is seen as a win for Qualcomm, as Apple continues to rely on its components. The details of the contract have not been made public, but it is believed to be similar to the agreement reached between the two companies in 2019, following legal disputes. In that settlement, Apple withdrew its legal claims against Qualcomm and agreed to use its chips in iPhones, ultimately leading to Apple acquiring Intel’s smartphone modem business.

Despite the delay, Apple is expected to eventually release its own 5G modem chips, but the timeframe remains uncertain.

Fonti:
- U Registru
- South China Morning Post

