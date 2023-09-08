Patreon presenta una funzione di chat di gruppu per l'interazzione avanzata di i fan

Patreon has launched a new group chat feature, enabling creators to further engage with their fans. The feature, available exclusively on the mobile app at present, allows creators to interact directly with their subscribers as well as allowing subscribers to communicate with each other outside of comment sections. Creators can have up to four chats simultaneously, with the ability to set restrictions for participation, such as limiting specific chats to various subscriber tiers.

Although the new feature has drawn comparisons to Discord, Patreon emphasizes that it is not designed to replace the popular communication platform. Instead, creators will still have the option to integrate with Discord.

In addition to providing a space for conversation, the group chats also offer a range of interactive features. Users can share photos, emojis, and plain text with fellow members of the community. To ensure a positive and safe environment, Patreon has implemented moderation tools to prevent the dissemination of harmful content.

To foster a sense of community, Patreon has also introduced member profiles, allowing users to personalize their names, photos, social media links, and bios. These profiles aim to facilitate deeper connections among fans and creators within the Patreon ecosystem.

The new group chat feature is being gradually rolled out to select creators, and wider availability is expected over the coming months. This addition represents Patreon’s ongoing efforts to provide tools and features that enhance the experience for both creators and subscribers. Recently, the platform introduced the ability to publish subscriber-only podcasts on Spotify and unveiled a native video toolset.

