A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

Technology

LG presenta una TV MAGNIT Micro LED da 118 pollici

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
LG presenta una TV MAGNIT Micro LED da 118 pollici

LG has entered the Micro LED TV market with its latest offering, the 118-inch MAGNIT. This new TV is currently the closest competitor to Samsung’s The Wall 110-inch, which has dominated the market since its launch.

The 118-inch LG MAGNIT features a 4K Micro LED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 250-nit brightness, and HDR10 and HDR10 Pro support. It is powered by LG’s Alpha 9 processor and runs on the company’s WebOS platform. The TV also includes AirPlay 2 and Miracast integration and two 50-watt speakers for an immersive audio experience.

However, the LG MAGNIT comes with a hefty price tag of $237,000, making it more expensive than Samsung’s 110-inch offering priced at $149,999. LG has not yet announced the availability of the TV.

In addition to the MAGNIT, LG has also introduced the LG OLED M3 lineup, consisting of three sizes: 77-inch, 83-inch, and 97-inch. These OLED TVs have a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The standout feature of the OLED M3 is its wireless connectivity solution, known as the Zero Connect box, which eliminates the need for cables to be directly connected to the TV.

According to LG, the OLED M3 is the first consumer TV to offer real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz through its wireless connectivity solution. Pricing and availability for the OLED M3 lineup have yet to be announced.

Fonti:

– Samsung The Wall Luxury 8K TV: Samsung Newsroom
– The Wall 110-inch Micro LED TV: Samsung Newsroom
– LG unveils 118-inch MAGNIT Micro LED TV: LG Newsroom
– LG OLED M3: LG Newsroom

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post Related

Technology

U Giappone hà da sviluppà un mutore di razzo alimentatu à metanu per u lanciu di u 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

A vendita di Discover Samsung: uttene a Samsung SmartThings Station per solu $ 1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

L'Arte di Decluttering: Lascià l'eccessu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ai mancatu

scienza

L'Agenzia Spaziale di l'Emirati Arabi Uniti mette in vista u cinturione d'asteroidi

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

L'Origine di l'Ossa Vertebrale è u so Role in Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

Utilizà eDNA per Capisce a Composizione Genetica di Populazioni Intere

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

L'astronauti è i cosmonauti di a NASA ghjunghjenu in modu sicuru à a Stazione Spaziale Internaziunale

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments