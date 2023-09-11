A vita di a cità

Preview: Forza Motorsport (2023) offre una vera esperienza di corsa di prossima generazione

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles recently hosted a preview event for the highly anticipated game, Forza Motorsport (2023). This next installment in the Forza franchise promises to deliver a true next-gen simulation racing experience for Xbox and Windows PC players.

Unlike its predecessor, Forza Motorsport 7, which was released six years ago, Forza Motorsport (2023) went back to the drawing board to evaluate its roots and observe the trends in modern gaming. The goal was to create a cohesive vision that would appeal to gamers, racers, and car enthusiasts alike.

The game features over 500 cars at launch, but the focus is on allowing players to fall in love with a select few cars. The developers want players to master these cars, carefully upgrade them for each track or event, and truly appreciate the driving experience.

One of the key aspects of Forza Motorsport (2023) is the redesigned single-player campaign called the Builder’s Cup. This campaign offers a variety of themed events where players can progress by learning the ins and outs of their chosen car, configuring settings and difficulty, competing against improved AI, and upgrading or tuning their vehicle.

During the preview event, players had the opportunity to try different cars and see firsthand how each vehicle had its own distinct Car Level. The more players raced with a specific car, the more XP they earned, allowing them to level up their car and unlock upgrades.

Forza Motorsport (2023) aims to provide a deep and immersive racing experience, where players can truly connect with the cars they drive. With its stunning graphics, improved AI, and attention to detail, this game is poised to be one of the best racing games on the Xbox platform.

Sources: Petersen Automotive Museum, Turn 10 Studios

