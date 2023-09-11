A vita di a cità

WWOO-LD Boston diventerà u primu emittente TV OTA 5G di i Stati Uniti

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
WWOO-LD Boston is set to make history as the first U.S. broadcaster to offer over the air (OTA) TV broadcasting in 5G. The company filed for an experimental license with the Federal Communications Commission and plans to begin 5G broadcasting on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

This move comes as technology advancements and increasing demand for video and data on mobile devices create the perfect environment for testing and building 5G broadcasting. WWOO-LD credits the efforts of “SuperFrank” Copsidas, the founder of the Low Power TV Broadcasters Association and XGen Network, for making this milestone possible.

While still undergoing testing, WWOO-LD’s 24/7 5G broadcast will pave the way for future cord cutters to enjoy the benefits of this service. By utilizing a “one-to-many model,” 5G broadcasting aims to reduce congestion and traffic jams caused by the one-to-one model used for sending data and video to connected devices.

One of the advantages of 5G broadcasting is its ability to operate with lower towers and lower power compared to traditional full-power broadcasting. Additionally, no interference has been reported during testing. It is worth noting that approximately 75 percent of all broadcasters in the U.S. use low-power stations.

Preston Padden, the Chief Strategic Officer of the Low Power TV Broadcasters Association, highlights the value of 5G broadcasting in various scenarios. Not only can it address frustrations experienced when trying to watch a game on a phone in a crowded stadium, but it also opens up possibilities for long-distance learning, high-definition encrypted video for first responders, and connecting areas lacking internet access.

This step taken by WWOO-LD Boston marks a significant milestone in the evolution of broadcasting in the U.S. and sets the stage for the integration of 5G technology in the media landscape.

Source: Cord Cutters News, Low Power TV Broadcasters Association

