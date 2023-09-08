A vita di a cità

Sep 8, 2023
Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited assicura un cuntrattu per u prughjettu di l'autostrada in Maharashtra

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited has experienced a 1.33% increase in its share value following the issuance of a Letter of Award (LOA). The LOA grants the company the opportunity to provide consultancy services for independent engineer services during the operations and maintenance phase of the four-laning project on the Sangli-Solapur Section of national highway-166 (NH-166) in Maharashtra.

The LOA was issued by the office of the Chief General Manager and Regional Officer Mumbai of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Under the hybrid annuity model, the awarded project spans a length of 194.644 kilometers from Km. 182/556 to Km. 378/100 in the state of Maharashtra.

The total value of the contract is set at Rs 9.90 crore excluding GST, and it has a contract period extending over 60 months. The news of this contract has driven shares of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited up by 1.33% to ₹57 at 3.22 pm on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

This contract is a significant milestone for Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited as it further establishes the company’s position in the consultancy services sector. The company’s expertise and experience in handling engineering projects are highly valued by the NHAI, leading to the awarding of this project.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited is committed to delivering high-quality consultancy services and ensuring the smooth operations and maintenance of the Sangli-Solapur Section of NH-166 in Maharashtra. With its team of experienced professionals, the company is well-equipped to handle the challenges of the project and deliver results in a timely manner.

By Mampho Brescia

