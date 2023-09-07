Comcast and CCBC Launch Digital Navigator Program to Bridge the Digital Divide

Comcast and the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) have joined forces to introduce the Digital Navigator program. This initiative aims to connect more residents in the Baltimore area to the Internet while providing education on digital literacy and device usage. The program will be supported by a generous $150,000 grant from Comcast, which will be used to hire and train almost a dozen CCBC students to become Digital Navigators.

The primary focus of the Digital Navigator program is to address the barriers that households face in accessing the Internet, such as affordability, availability of devices, and digital skills. The trained Digital Navigators will educate residents, including CCBC students, on available resources to overcome these obstacles, ensuring they have high-speed Internet for schoolwork and job searches.

This program is an integral part of Project UP, Comcast’s commitment to advancing digital equity, which involves a $1 billion investment. It also builds on Comcast’s existing partnership with Baltimore County to bridge the digital divide. Earlier this year, Comcast and Baltimore County announced a rural broadband expansion plan that will provide high-speed Internet to 99% of previously unserved households in northern Baltimore County.

The Digital Navigator model is a research-driven approach that utilizes trusted community organizations to tackle the root causes of the digital divide, including access to the Internet, technology, and digital skills. A recent study conducted by the Boston Consulting Group highlighted the instrumental role that Digital Navigators play in closing the digital divide and reducing socioeconomic inequalities.

According to the study, over 65% of survey respondents reported gaining Internet access or acquiring a computer or tablet for home use. This number rises to 72% among Hispanic and Black Americans. Additionally, more than 85% of respondents claimed to use the Internet more frequently after utilizing the Digital Navigator services.

The study also revealed that nearly half of the participants received better healthcare, while 40% received support related to basic needs such as food, rent, and housing. Furthermore, approximately 33% of respondents found a new job or experienced an increase in income.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Comcast and CCBC through the Digital Navigator program represents a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in the Baltimore area. By providing access to the Internet, teaching digital literacy skills, and addressing socioeconomic barriers, this initiative will empower residents and CCBC students to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Fonti:

– [Comcast and CCBC Launch Digital Navigator Program to Bridge the Digital Divide](source_article)

– [Boston Consulting Group Study on Digital Navigators](source_article)