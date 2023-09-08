Codezero lancia a beta publica di u produttu flagship, accelerà u sviluppu di software

Codezero, a cloud native software development company, has announced the public beta release of its flagship product during the Civo Navigate Europe conference in London. This 2.0 version of the tool aims to revolutionize the software development process, enabling faster and higher-quality code with fewer bugs and breaches.

Developed by Narayan Sainaney, a former Microsoft employee, Codezero offers users the ability to quickly spin up a Kubernetes cluster in under ninety seconds. It also provides simulated collaborative environments for debugging and testing, introducing new levels of visibility and interaction in what the company calls “Omni-Dev.”

This approach represents a paradigm shift in software development and has garnered support from industry leaders such as Nick Caldwell, former GM of Twitter, and Marty Weiner, former CTO of Reddit.

Reed Clayton, Codezero co-founder and CEO, expressed his excitement about changing the way the cloud native software development community works. He emphasized that the tool enables large teams to work together efficiently, allowing for quick writing, testing, and deployment of code.

Co-founder and CTO Narayan Sainaney highlighted how Codezero’s tools significantly improve developer productivity, enabling companies to deploy products faster and with fewer bugs and security breaches. He expressed the company’s anticipation for developers to join the public beta and experience a new development reality.

During the Civo Navigate Europe conference, attendees had the opportunity to try Codezero’s solution firsthand in a live workshop. Mark Boost, Civo CEO, emphasized the shared mission of Codezero and Civo to deliver market-leading experiences for developers. He stated that Codezero’s tooling, when combined with Civo’s low-cost, high-performance cloud service, enables developers to focus on delivering exceptional software without the hindrance of expensive and unreliable infrastructure.

In summary, Codezero’s public beta release signifies a transformative moment in software development. Their Omniscient Dev tooling empowers developers to work collaboratively in a simulated environment, significantly reducing the time required for testing and debugging while improving code quality. Through partnerships with industry leaders and positive feedback from attendees at the Civo Navigate Europe conference, Codezero is poised to revolutionize the software development process.

