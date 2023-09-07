A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

Technology

Last Week’s Discovery of Exploited Zero-Click Vulnerability Raises Cybersecurity Concerns

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Last Week’s Discovery of Exploited Zero-Click Vulnerability Raises Cybersecurity Concerns

Citizen Lab, a prominent research organization, recently uncovered a concerning cybersecurity issue. While examining the device of an individual associated with a civil society organization, they discovered an actively exploited zero-click vulnerability. This vulnerability was being utilized to distribute the Pegasus mercenary spyware developed by NSO Group.

The exploit chain responsible for this breach has been named BLASTPASS. It targeted iPhones running the most up-to-date version of iOS, and what sets it apart is its ability to compromise devices without requiring any interaction from the victim. The exploit functioned by sending PassKit attachments, containing malicious images, from the attacker’s iMessage account to the target.

Citizen Lab promptly shared their findings with Apple and assisted them in their investigation. In response, Apple issued two Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) related to this exploit chain (CVE-2023-41064 and CVE-2023-41061). The company has also urged all users to update their devices immediately to ensure their security.

In light of this discovery, it is crucial for individuals and organizations to be vigilant about their cybersecurity. Citizen Lab emphasizes the need for everyone, particularly those who might face heightened risks due to their role or activities, to enable Apple’s Lockdown Mode and regularly update their devices.

The incident once again highlights how civil society organizations are frequently targeted by highly sophisticated exploit techniques and spyware. By actively supporting and collaborating with such organizations, we can enhance our collective cybersecurity. Apple’s swift response and patch cycle are commendable, as they underscore the importance of timely action in addressing these threats.

Overall, this discovery serves as a significant reminder of the ongoing need for robust and proactive cybersecurity measures, especially as malicious actors continue to develop increasingly sophisticated techniques. It is imperative for users to stay informed, remain cautious, and implement necessary security updates to protect their devices and sensitive information.

Fonti:
- Citizen Lab

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post Related

Technology

Instagram Threads presenta a funzione di ricerca di keyword

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Google lanciarà Pixel Watch 2 cù a serie Pixel 8 in India

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX Scambià Codici per oghje: Riclamate Articuli gratuiti in u ghjocu!

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai mancatu

Technology

Instagram Threads presenta a funzione di ricerca di keyword

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Google lanciarà Pixel Watch 2 cù a serie Pixel 8 in India

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX Scambià Codici per oghje: Riclamate Articuli gratuiti in u ghjocu!

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Rivuluziunà u Prucessu di Vendita: Cumu e Piattaforme Globali di Abilitazione di Vendite Empower l'imprese

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments