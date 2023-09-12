BeXide Studio mostrarà u ghjocu senza annunziu à u Tokyo Game Show 2023

BeXide, u studio di reputazione cunnisciutu per i so ghjochi populari cum'è Doko Demo Issyo è Super Bullet Break, hà annunziatu chì mostrarà un titulu micca annunziatu per e plataforme PlayStation 5, Switch è PC (Steam) à Tokyo Game Show 2023. U ghjocu assai attesu serà presentatu à fiancu à u ghjocu annunziatu prima di BeXide, Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights.

I visitori di l'avvenimentu anu l'uppurtunità di ghjucà à Persha è u Labirintu Magicu: Arabian Nyaights è u titulu micca divulgatu à u stand "Indie Games Corner". Cum'è un trattatu speciale per i ghjucatori, BeXide offre un esclusivu Tokyo Game Show 2023 detentori di chjave acriliche per Persha è u Labirinto Magicu: Arabian Nyaights, è ancu una novità originale separata per u ghjocu appena annunziatu.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 hè prevista da u 21 à u 24 di settembre à u Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Giappone. Questu avvenimentu di ghjocu altamente apprezzatu attrae i prufessiunali di l'industria, i dilettanti di i ghjoculi è i media da u mondu sanu, furnisce una piattaforma per i sviluppatori per mostrà e so ultime creazioni.

A decisione di BeXide di prisentà un ghjocu senza annunziu à Tokyo Game Show 2023 hà generatu un eccitazione significativa trà i fan è a cumunità di i ghjoculi. Cù a storia di u studiu di furnisce esperienze di ghjocu divertenti è innovatori, l'anticipazione per stu novu titulu hè à un massimu di tutti i tempi.

Fonte: Gematsu.com