ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Hypergryph annuncia una nova piattaforma multiplayer cooperativa di puzzle d'avventura: POPUCOM

Hypergryph, the developer and publisher behind the popular RPG and tower defense hybrid game, Arknights, has recently unveiled their latest title, “POPUCOM”. Set to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC, this colorful multiplayer co-op puzzle adventure platformer offers players a unique and exciting gameplay experience.

Set in a vibrant parallel universe, POPUCOM puts players in control of a Rainbow Popper, a device used to combat mischievous Pomus creatures by shooting colored bullets at them. By matching three Pomus of the same color, players can eliminate these threats and progress through new stages. Additionally, players will need to time their jumps correctly, change colors accordingly, and activate unique mechanisms to navigate through the various stages.

The world of POPUCOM also introduces recruitable companions including Rollo the Bomb, Captain Kitty, Barrier Bot, and Power Kid, who will assist players in solving puzzles. The game offers both local split-screen and online co-op modes with cross-play support, allowing up to four players to work together to conquer 3D platform puzzle stages and engage in thrilling mini-games.

Excitingly, Hypergryph has announced that POPUCOM will be showcased at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 (TGS 2023). Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to get a first-look at the game and even try out demos at the exhibition. POPUCOM is set to launch on the PlayStation Store for both PS4 and PS5, as well as on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store. While an official release date has yet to be revealed, interested players can visit the game’s official website for more information.

