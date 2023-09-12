A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

Technology

Apple rumore di rilascià una nova banda FineWoven per Apple Watch

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Apple rumore di rilascià una nova banda FineWoven per Apple Watch

Rumors suggest that Apple may unveil a new FineWoven band for the Apple Watch at today’s iPhone 15 event. Twitter leaker Kosutami leaked images of the band, showcasing its design and suggesting that Apple might be moving towards more eco-friendly materials for its accessories.

Speculations indicate that Apple could potentially replace its existing silicone rubber, fluoroelastomer, and leather bands with sustainable alternatives. This aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility.

While the images of the FineWoven band provide a glimpse of what to expect, initial reactions have been mixed. Some viewers have expressed concerns about the band’s appearance, perceiving it as thin and delicate compared to the previous leather offerings. It remains to be seen whether the FineWoven band will meet the quality standards set by Apple’s past accessories.

We will have clarity on the authenticity of these leaks and further details about the new Apple Watch bands during the iPhone 15 event. Alongside new bands, Apple is also anticipated to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the iPhone 15 lineup.

Stay tuned as we cover all the announcements from the Apple iPhone 15 event live. We will provide comprehensive coverage of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17, and watchOS 10.

Fonti: Twitter leaker Kosutami

By Gabriel Botha

Post Related

Technology

U Giappone hà da sviluppà un mutore di razzo alimentatu à metanu per u lanciu di u 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

A vendita di Discover Samsung: uttene a Samsung SmartThings Station per solu $ 1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

L'Arte di Decluttering: Lascià l'eccessu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ai mancatu

scienza

L'Origine di l'Ossa Vertebrale è u so Role in Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

Utilizà eDNA per Capisce a Composizione Genetica di Populazioni Intere

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

L'astronauti è i cosmonauti di a NASA ghjunghjenu in modu sicuru à a Stazione Spaziale Internaziunale

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

A nova razza per a luna: stabilisce una ecunumia lunare

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments