A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

Technology

Apple annuncia una custodia di ricarica USB-C per AirPods Pro

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Apple annuncia una custodia di ricarica USB-C per AirPods Pro

Apple has announced that the AirPods Pro will now come with a USB-C charging case, allowing users to charge their earbuds using the same cable as their new iPhone 15. This move follows Apple’s gradual adoption of USB-C across its product line, including the Mac, iPad, iPhone, and other accessories.

Previously, Apple’s flagship earbuds used Lightning charging ports. With the transition to USB-C, users can now conveniently charge their AirPods Pro using the same cable that comes with their new iPhone 15. Additionally, Apple mentioned during the presentation that users will also be able to charge their AirPods from their iPhone.

Although the AirPods Pro are transitioning to USB-C, it is important to note that the regular AirPods and the AirPods Max headphones will not be receiving a USB-C revision at this time. However, rumors have indicated that both products could potentially be updated sometime next year.

This announcement signifies Apple’s commitment to the USB-C connector and its growing importance in the tech industry. USB-C offers numerous benefits, including faster charging speeds, improved data transfer rates, and increased compatibility with a wide range of devices.

With the USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro, Apple caters to the needs of its customers who already own or plan to purchase the new iPhone 15. This integration simplifies the charging process and eliminates the need for additional cables or adapters.

Fonti:

- U Verge

By Robert Andrew

Post Related

Technology

U Giappone hà da sviluppà un mutore di razzo alimentatu à metanu per u lanciu di u 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

A vendita di Discover Samsung: uttene a Samsung SmartThings Station per solu $ 1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

L'Arte di Decluttering: Lascià l'eccessu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ai mancatu

scienza

L'Agenzia Spaziale di l'Emirati Arabi Uniti mette in vista u cinturione d'asteroidi

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
scienza

L'Origine di l'Ossa Vertebrale è u so Role in Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
scienza

Utilizà eDNA per Capisce a Composizione Genetica di Populazioni Intere

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
scienza

L'astronauti è i cosmonauti di a NASA ghjunghjenu in modu sicuru à a Stazione Spaziale Internaziunale

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments