A vita di a cità

Unveiling New Technologies è u putere di l'IA

Technology

L'investimentu secretu di Apple in l'IA generativa

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
L'investimentu secretu di Apple in l'IA generativa

In an effort to keep up with major competitors like Amazon, Google, and Meta, Apple has reportedly been dedicating significant resources to the development of artificial intelligence (AI). While other companies released their own AI tools over a year ago, Apple has taken its time to perfect its offerings. Now, the tech giant is said to be spending millions of dollars a day on AI development.

According to The Information, Apple has multiple teams working on various AI models. One of these teams is focusing on an image generation model, while another is working on a multimodal model that can handle both text and visual data. Additionally, there is a conversational AI unit led by John Giannandrea, Apple’s senior vice president of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, who was originally brought in to improve Siri.

These AI models have the potential to automate tasks through Siri and could also be utilized as AI customer service chatbots for AppleCare. Apple’s largest foundational model, named ‘Ajax GPT’, reportedly surpasses OpenAI’s GPT 3.5, which powers the free version of ChatGPT, in terms of power and capacity. Ajax GPT is said to have over 200 billion parameters, while GPT 3.5 has around 175 billion parameters.

However, developing large language models like Ajax GPT comes with significant costs. The training process requires expensive hardware, vast amounts of data, and substantial energy consumption. Despite the financial and logistical challenges involved, Apple continues to invest heavily in generative AI without making any official announcements on its progress.

With this substantial investment in AI, Apple aims to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving field. By leveraging generative AI, the company hopes to offer unique and innovative features to its customers, setting itself apart from its rivals.

Fonti:
- L'infurmazione

By Robert Andrew

Post Related

Technology

U direttore creativo di Epic Games Donald Mustard in ritirata

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: Una corsa stretta U-Drag

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

A Biblioteca Publica di u Contea di McCracken Offre Corsi di Alfabetizazione Informatica è Digitale Gratuitu per l'Anziani

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai mancatu

News

Rivuluziunà u Prucessu di Vendita: Cumu e Piattaforme Globali di Abilitazione di Vendite Empower l'imprese

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
scienza

Nova Scoperta: Snacks Supermassive Black Hole nantu à Sun-Like Star

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Esplora u Futuru di a Sicurezza Edge in LAMEA Telecommunications

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

U direttore creativo di Epic Games Donald Mustard in ritirata

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments