Migliurà a Sicurezza di l'Astronauta: I Dispositivi Wearable Offrenu Cues d'Orientazione in u Spaziu

Astronauts face numerous challenges when venturing beyond Earth’s surface, and spatial disorientation poses a significant risk to their safety. Traditionally, astronauts have undergone intensive training to combat this issue. However, researchers at Brandeis University in the United States have made a groundbreaking discovery: wearable devices equipped with vibrotactors that provide orientation cues can enhance the effectiveness of training programs, potentially making space travel safer.

Dr. Vivekanand P. Vimal, the lead author of the study published in Frontiers in Physiology, explains that long-duration spaceflight can lead to physiological and psychological stressors, making astronauts more susceptible to spatial disorientation. In this state, astronauts can no longer rely on their internal sensors, which they have depended on their entire lives.

The researchers conducted experiments using sensory deprivation and a multi-axis rotation device to simulate spaceflight conditions. Participants, who were deprived of their natural senses, needed to determine whether the vibrotactors could correct misleading cues from their vestibular systems and whether they could be trained to trust these cues.

Thirty participants were involved in the study, with 10 receiving training in the rotation device, 10 using the vibrotactors, and the remaining 10 receiving both. The training included tasks that aimed to disconnect participants from their vestibular sense and place their trust in the vibrotactors instead. The participants wore blindfolds and earplugs while relying on the vibrotactors, which were attached to their arms and vibrated when they moved away from the balance point.

The results showed that all the groups initially experienced disorientation when facing spaceflight-like conditions. However, those wearing vibrotactors performed better than those who only received training. While the training-only group struggled with crashes, balance control, and accidental destabilization, the group that received training and vibrotactors performed the best.

Although the participants did not achieve the same level of performance as in the Earth analog, this study highlights the potential of wearable devices in spaceflight. The researchers believe that with further extensive trials, these devices could assist astronauts in landing safely on other planets and provide support during spacewalks.

