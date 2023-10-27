A nova stazione orbitale russa hè prevista per l'operazione da u 2027

President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that Russia’s new orbital station, aimed at advancing space exploration beyond the International Space Station (ISS), is on track to be operational by 2027. Despite the setback faced by Russia’s first moonshot mission in 47 years, Putin expressed a commitment to proceeding with the country’s lunar program.

Putin emphasized the need for a comprehensive station that encompasses more than just a single segment. He stated, “As the resources of the International Space Station run out, we need not just one segment, but the entire station to be brought into service.” The president stressed the importance of timely development to prevent falling behind in manned space flight capabilities.

According to Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian space agency, maintaining Russia’s capabilities in manned space flight beyond 2030 necessitates the creation of a Russian orbital station. Borisov explained, “If we don’t start large-scale work on creating a Russian orbital station in 2024, it is quite likely that we will lose our capability because of the time gap. What I mean is the ISS will no longer be there and the Russian station won’t be ready.”

Putin acknowledged the technical mishaps that led to the crash landing of the Luna-25 craft on the moon’s south pole in August. Despite the setback, he reassured the public that the lunar program will continue, asserting, “Mistakes are mistakes. It is a shame for all of us. This is space exploration, and everyone understands that. It is experience that we can use in the future.”

The development of the new Russian orbital station aims to incorporate the latest advancements in science and technology, ensuring it possesses the potential to meet future challenges. While the original timeline scheduled the next moon launch for 2027, Borisov suggested the possibility of moving it forward to 2026.

